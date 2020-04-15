Warmer, and warmer, and... a cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quite a change in our weather from yesterday morning to this morning. And quite a change is coming up this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon. Then another cold front will move in and our temperatures will drop.
Mostly cloudy early today, but the clouds will give way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon.
Winds early have been light, but will become gusty by midday and continue through the afternoon.
Temperatures early near or below freezing, but climb into the 60s this afternoon.
Fair, breezy, and not AS cold tonight. Lows will range from the mid-30s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-40s in the southeast.
Sunny and gusty with a much warmer afternoon tomorrow. Highs in the mid- and upper 70s will be common in the KCBD viewing area.
A cold front will follow the warm up. The air behind the front will not be as cold as our recent cold outbreak. Still, it will be quite a change.
Clouds will increase behind the front Thursday night and Friday.
A cold wind will follow the front through Friday morning. Temperatures will drop back into the 30s.
Mostly cloudy, gusty, much cooler weather will characterize Friday's weather. I expect highs to range from the mid-50s in the northern viewing area to the mid-60s in the southeast. Patchy drizzle is possible.
A slight chance of rain, perhaps a few storms, remains in my forecast for Saturday. I think the chance of measurable rainfall will be slim.
Rising temperatures return this weekend. There’s much more detail on our weather this weekend and next week in the forecast section here on our Weather Page.
