Brownfield extends local disaster ordinance to May 7

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Brownfield City Council voted unanimously on Thursday morning to extend a current mayoral disaster ordinance to May 7, the next city council meeting.
The extension comes after an April 1 declaration issued by Brownfield’s Mayor, Geronimo M. Gonzales. That declaration prohibited eating and drinking inside bars, restaurants, retail establishments and food courts.
During the council meeting there was also discussion on ways to determine what qualifies as an essential business under a previous disaster order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott. The council also spoke shortly on how it is people can get back to work.
There was also concerns voice on how to limit the amount of people who are inside of a grocery store at once. The only conclusion made was to go directly to grocery stores and suggest the business try to apply practices that would allow for proper social distancing.
Overall, the focus of the meeting was on extending the disaster declaration. That full meeting can be seen below:
