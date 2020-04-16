City to add more test sites, community spread cases down

- The city is doing more testing and new sites will come each week.
- The majority of deaths are in nursing homes; two are being eyed right now.
- Covenant Health has given 1,157 tests and had 115 positive cases. University Medical Center has tested more than 2,700 and detected 300 positive cases.
- Both hospital systems also have contingency plans in place in case there is a surge in COVID-19 cases.
- Community spread cases have slowed down in Lubbock County.
- The first meeting of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task force will take place Monday.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock hosted a virtual news conference on Thursday morning to provide an update on the COVID-19 status in Lubbock County.
During the meeting city leaders emphasized the need to continue social distancing practices. This comes as the city has identified more coronavirus cases following Lubbock’s second reported spike in cases on Wednesday.
Up to Wednesday morning there were 367 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lubbock County.
Katherine Wells, the director of public health, said more testing sites will open up in the coming days. And as the pandemic progresses there have been more people recovering from the virus.
As of Wednesday there were 89 people who recovered. The majority of those were in the younger age groups.
The death toll is still at 25, Wells said. The majority of deaths is in nursing homes residents and the health department is working with two nursing homes that have an outbreak.
Those two are Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center. The health department has looked at other Lubbock nursing homes and has not seen another outbreak.
“The majority of deaths are with our elderly and the nursing home outbreaks in the community are deeply concerning,” Wells said. “Residents in our nursing homes live in close quarters which makes social distancing difficult.”
At Covenant Health’s testing site, a total of 1,157 tests have been given and only 115 people have tested positive. University Medical Center has tested more than 2,700 people and about 300 have tested positive.
Personal Protective Equipment has become an issue at both hospitals. UMC has started to buy more PPE but it has not received a lot of the equipment.
“Buying is not the same as receiving,” Mark Funderburk, CEO of UMC said. “We have bought a great deal, we have not received everything that we have purchased.”
Both hospitals have also put in contingency plans in place just in case there is a surge in COVID cases. Right now there is enough equipment to house and care for patients, but they are planning for the just-in-case factor.
That means taking an inventory of everything in hospitals and figuring out what parts of the hospitals can be changed to treat intensive care patients, if the need arises.
There are also plans in place to reach out to former nursing staff who could get trained again to treat intensive care patients.
“Currently we have over 70 of those staff that would come back and work with Covenant Health System at our various ministries and hospitals across the regions,” Richard Parks, CEO of Covenant, said.
The number of community spread cases has steadily decreased since the beginning of April. That means there was no contact to another case identified in that patient.
One April 1, there were 22 community spread cases.
That doubled within a week to 48. Since then, the number of community spread cases has grown by 10, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said.
“That is one way, just one way, to measure the success of our efforts to distance ourselves socially and stay home and stay safe,” Pope said. “We’ll continue to look at this and talk about this number, but I think it’s important that be pointed out.”
Lubbock’s Health Authority, Dr. Ron Cook, said people wearing face masks out in public has also helped control the number of cases in Lubbock.
He also stressed there are still asymptomatic virus carriers who do not know how easily they can spread the virus. Those same people may also confuse their virus symptoms with seasonal allergies.
“That virus ain’t got legs," Cook said, “the virus only gets to somebody else from your legs, carrying it to somebody else.”
Pope also said the new Economic Recovery Task Force will have its first official meeting on Monday.
That group will be in charge of making recommendations to the city council on ways Lubbock can go about re-opening its economy. He will announce who will be appointed to that task force sometime today.
“About 80 percent of our effort are on the safety-side right now, continuing to do the things to keep our community safe,” Pope said. “But I believe that it’s prudent that we begin thinking about how we re-open.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.