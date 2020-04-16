City to provide virtual update on COVID-19 preparedness

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A virtual news conference has been scheduled by the City of Lubbock for 11:30 a.m. Thursday to provide an update on the current COVID-19 situation.
Representatives from Lubbock County, University Medical Center and Covenant Health will speak during this news conference through Zoom. That will be streamed live here, on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Facebook and Youtube channel.
As of the publishing of this article there were 253 active cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County. On Wednesday, the city reported the second highest daily number of cases, 37.
The first highest was on Sunday when the city also reported 37 new cases. The death toll in Lubbock County is at 25 and no increase was reported in the Wednesday report.
During a Monday news conference update city leadership urged the public to continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines. It was also reported most of the deaths in Lubbock County were in nursing homes or long-term facilities.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.