Dawson County: 90-year-old recovers from COVID, 3 more cases confirmed
Lamesa's Mayor Josh Stevens provides a video update on April 15 after a ninth case of COVID-19 was reported in Dawson County. (Source: Lamesa Coronavirus Update)
By Michael Cantu | April 16, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 10:20 AM

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Three additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dawson County, but one patient with the virus made a full recovery. That patient was a man in his 90s.

Lamesa Mayor Josh Stevens made that announcement in a video update on Thursday morning. With the two additional cases Dawson County now has a total of 11 reported cases, but only four cases are active.

That man, over 90, was released from quarantine after showing no signs or symptoms of COVID-19, Stevens said.

Two additional cases are a woman who is more than 20-years-old and a man who is more than 50-years-old.

The third case was related to one announced on Wednesday, Stevens said in a second video update. That was in a young woman, less than 20.

None of the identities of the patients were released.

There will be another update on the cases at 3 p.m. Friday, along with some information from hospital staff in the area and those with the Lamesa Independent School District.

Watch that video update here.

