Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases have been reported in Lubbock County.
- On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock reported 37 new cases, which means there are now 253 active cases of coronavirus in the county.
- Of those cases 33 people are still hospitalized. The death count did not increase, it is still at 25.
- Read the latest here: COVID-19: 367 confirmed cases, no new deaths
Later today, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will announce an economic recovery task force.
- The group will study and advise the Lubbock City Council on how to safely re-open the Lubbock economy.
- Get the details on that task force here: Mayor Dan Pope to announce members of Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force
The U.S. Labor Department is set to release a new jobless claims report that could show around 20 million U.S. citizens are unemployed.
- Right now, that number is close to 17 million. Most of the unemployment in the U.S. is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The projected figure would mean about 10 percent of the U.S. labor force is now out of work.
- Read more on that here: Economists await jobless claims figure
The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify human remains found near Whiteface in an abandoned home.
- Investigators say there are several missing persons cases in the area that are currently being investigated.
- Get the details here: Human remains recovered in Hockley County
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.