High-speed chase ends in shooting between suspects and Lubbock Police near airport

High-speed chase ends in shooting between suspects and Lubbock Police near airport
Officers were involved in a chase on April 16, 2020 near the Lubbock Preston-Smith International Airport. (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall | April 16, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 3:35 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What started with a high-speed police chase Thursday afternoon ended with shots fired near the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

There was an attempted traffic stop just after 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of E. Dartmouth that turned into a pursuit, according to police. Initial reports are speeds reached more than 90 miles per hour. The shooting happened near North MLK and East Regis St.

The traffic at the airport entrance, I-27 at Regis and Regis Street is being redirected.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene gathering information.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.