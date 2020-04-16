High-speed chase ends in shooting between suspects and Lubbock Police near airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What started with a high-speed police chase Thursday afternoon ended with shots fired near the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
There was an attempted traffic stop just after 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of E. Dartmouth that turned into a pursuit, according to police. Initial reports are speeds reached more than 90 miles per hour. The shooting happened near North MLK and East Regis St.
The traffic at the airport entrance, I-27 at Regis and Regis Street is being redirected.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene gathering information.
