KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Amparo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Amparo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Amparo is a 1-year-old tan and white pit mix who arrived at the shelter five weeks ago.
She is still a puppy with a lot of energy and lots of love to give. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Amparo’s adoption fees for Thursday, April 16, have been waived.
Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
