Local Company Offers Free Air Conditioner Tune-ups for Health Care Workers, First Responders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A local company is offering what they can to support healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing announced Thursday that it is providing free tune-ups of home air conditioners for Lubbock’s health care workers and first responders.
The release from Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing says the free tune-ups and discounts will be available starting Thursday, April 16.
“In these extraordinary times, it’s more important than ever for our community to stand together and help each other,” says Matt Hadley, President at Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing. “This campaign is a small way we can support those on the front lines of this fight and give back to the people of Lubbock. Our amazing first responders, healthcare workers, and citizens are doing heroic things every day. Where would this world be without heroes?”
For more information on the Helping Heroes campaign, visit btacinc.com or facebook.com/btaclubbock/.
