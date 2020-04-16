Local Company Offers Free Air Conditioner Tune-ups for Health Care Workers, First Responders

“In these extraordinary times, it’s more important than ever for our community to stand together and help each other,” says Matt Hadley, President at Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing. “This campaign is a small way we can support those on the front lines of this fight and give back to the people of Lubbock. Our amazing first responders, healthcare workers, and citizens are doing heroic things every day. Where would this world be without heroes?”