Lubbock area airports to receive $10 million in Coronavirus relief funds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several airports in the Lubbock area have been awarded a number of federal grants totaling $9,605,889 as economic relief following the economic distress caused by the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today.
The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The funding breakdown for airports can been seen below:
Brownfield - Terry County - $20,000.00
Levelland - Levelland Municipal - $30,000.00
Lubbock - Lubbock Preston Smith International - $9,535,889.00
Slaton - Slaton Municipal - $20,000.00
“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in the Lubbock area who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”
You can read more about these grants here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.