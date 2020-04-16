Lubbock inviting everyone to Virtual Arts Festival, April 18, 19

Provided by Lubbock Arts Festival
We can’t gather together because of COVID-19, but we can go where no one has gone before and offer our community a “Virtual” Lubbock Arts Festival this Saturday, April 18th, 10AM-6PM, and Sunday, April 19th, Noon-5PM.
So what is "Virtual" Lubbock Arts Festival? We have created content that will allow the visitor to experience the event through a series of videos, photos, and performances.
New content will be posted on social media every half hour throughout both days of the event and include a 40 minute compilation of the work from the artists who would have traveled from all over nation to join us, a highlight reel of our 2020 Featured Artist, Ashton Thornhill, entries for the 2020 Juried Gallery, unveiling of our "official" Lubbock Arts Festival t-shirt, some of our favorite memories from the Children's Art Area and Demonstrating Artists Area and performances and "shout outs" from groups who would have participated in the event at the Civic Center.
We will launch our content beginning at 10AM on Saturday, April 18th on the following platforms:
Website: lubbockartsfestival.org
Twitter: twitter.com/lubbockarts
Instagram: Instagram.com/lubbockarts
We invite you to be a part of our virtual event by forwarding, sharing, liking, and commenting.
Join us as we shoot for the stars!