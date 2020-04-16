Lubbock nurse volunteering in NYC during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many local and area nurses are packing up and heading out to some of places hardest-hit by COVID-19. KCBD talked to a local nurse about her experience at a hospital in New York.
Nici Rogers is a graduate of Lubbock Christian University and of Covenant’s School of Nursing. She also worked in the burn unit at University Medical Center.
Rogers wanted to help in New York. She said the line was busy when she called, so she continued to hang up and call back until she was able to get through and ask how she could help.
“For some reason I just, I just felt a pull there,” Rogers said.
“I was initially a little motivated by the paycheck they were offering,” Rogers said. “Once I got to work and I saw what was going on and what was happening - it became, not about the excitement, not about the adventure, not about a new sort of compensation. There’s a job to do here. It’s incredible what these nurses and the community here is going through. I’m just so grateful that I can be here to help.”
Rogers works in the ICU at the hospital in Harlem.
“I am working directly with COVID patients,” Rogers said. “I’m taking care of them, just like I would any other patient.”
Rogers works 12-hour long night shifts.
"Never in my life have I worked more than three or four days and not been just exhausted and dying for a day off,” Rogers said. “And here I am, I’m on day seven, and there is something about what we’re doing here that just gives you energy and peace. I come home every morning, exhausted and tired and I wake up every day ready to get back to the hospital. It’s just really where my heart is.”
Rogers said the whole Harlem community has been very welcoming to the nurses and medical staff.
“I’ve had people call me sweetheart, and God bless you. When I walked down the street, people donate food to us and it’s just humbling,” Rogers said. “It’s humbling to be a part of this and again I’m just I’m so grateful that I’m here to help.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.