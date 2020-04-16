Teen killed in crash north of Seminole

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information about a 1 vehicle crash that occurred Sunday, April 12 around 10:12 p.m. 7 miles north of Seminole in Gaines County.
17-year-old Benjamin Klassen, of Seminole Texas, was driving a pickup truck traveling south on State Highway 214.
The pickup truck entered a curve in the roadway at an unsafe speed, left the roadway, overcorrected, struck a telephone pole and rolled, according to the police report.
Klassen was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Ana Bruan, 16, of Seminole was the lone passenger in the vehicle.
Bruan was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock for her injuries, according to DPS.
The accident is still under investigation at this time.
