UMC hosting Park & Pray Saturday, April 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC will be hosting a Park & Pray event Saturday, April 25 at 8:30 p.m.
The Park & Pray event will be held in the parking lots south of 10th Street (lots: E5, D3, C3, D2, E4).
The event is scheduled to take place from 8:30 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot at the Park & Pray.
Participants are reminded to please stay in your car, tune into a preset radio channel and participate in guided prayer.
We believe in the power of prayer, and we need it during this time! Please join us in UMC’s parking lot at 8:30 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. on April 25th with open hearts and flashing lights to offer prayers for #umcheroes and for our community.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.