WATCH LIVE: Rep. Arrington to host Facebook Live Q&A discussing COVID-19 federal response and relief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rep. Arrington will be hosting a Facebook Live Q&A to engage with constituents directly about the federal response to COVID-19 and ongoing relief efforts.
These relief effort topics will include including financial assistance for small businesses and health care providers, prospects of reopening the economy, and more.
The Facebook Live Q&A is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16.
KCBD will be live streaming the event on the KCBD app and web. Constituents can also live stream the event through the Congressman’s Facebook by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/JodeyArrington/
Rep. Arrington is inviting all TX-19 constituents to join today’s Facebook Live Q&A session.
Constituents are encouraged to ask questions or voice any concerns they may have about the COVID-19 federal response and relief efforts by commenting on the live stream post.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.