Wind and warmth ahead of tonight’s cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will soar this afternoon, ahead of our next cold front. That front should reach the Lubbock area around or shortly after midnight. Temperatures will plumet. In the story that follows I summarize what I expect. In my accompanying video, which will post here by 9 AM, I'll have much more.
Sunny, breezy, and not AS cold this morning with lows mostly in the 40s. A little chillier in the northwest early this morning.
Sunny, windy, and much warmer this afternoon. Winds will become sustained at this afternoon at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph likely. Highs will range from the mid-70s to the low 80s in the KCBD viewing area.
Today is a No Burn day across West Texas and eastern New Mexico.
A cold front will surge south through West Texas tonight. Winds will shift to the north and remain quite gusty through Friday morning. The air behind the front is not be as cold as that behind the front early this week. Still, lows will drop into the 30s with a freeze likely in our western and northern counties.
Clouds will increase behind the front Thursday night and Friday. A cold wind will follow the front through Friday morning.
It will be cloudy, windy, and cold Friday morning. There may be patchy drizzle. Temperatures will drop back into the 30s. Wind chills, however, will drop into the teens and 20s.
It will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler Friday afternoon. I expect highs to range from the mid-50s in the northern viewing area to the low-60s in the south. Winds will become light during the afternoon.
A slight chance of light rain remains in my forecast for Saturday. The chance of measurable rainfall will be slim. Measurable amounts, if any, will be low.
Rising temperatures return this weekend. There’s much more detail on our weather this weekend and next week in the forecast section here on our Weather Page.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.