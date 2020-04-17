Brittany Brewer selected by Atlanta Dream in WNBA Draft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brittany Brewer capped off a great senior year at Texas Tech by being selected in the 2020 WNBA Draft.
Brewer was drafted by the Atlanta Dream with the number 17th overall pick in the second round of the draft.
Brewer's selection is the first time in 14 years a Lady Raider was selected in the WNBA Draft. In Atlanta, she'll play alongside young stars Monique Billings, Maite Cazorla, Kalani Brown, and Chennedy Carter.
The 6'5" senior led the team this past season averaging about 16.6, 10.3 rebounds, and four blocks per game. The Abilene native racked up a number of honors this season including an honorable mention for the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's All-American team. She was also a a top-10 semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award and a top-5 finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award given to the top center in Women's college basketball.
Prior to the draft, Brewer said in a teleconference it was always her dream to play in the WNBA. "I think some of it was my dad.He would sneak in stuff. I had a WNBA barbie," she said. "I remember little things like that at Christmas, getting presents from Lisa Leslie. Growing up that's what I wanted to do. I loved watching like Tamika Catchings and Candace Parker. I admired those players so much."
The WNBA season was originally set to tip-off on May 15th, but has been postponed due to the spread of the Coronavirus. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is working alongside NBA commissioner Adam Silver and others to figure out when sports will return.
