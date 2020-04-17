A bundle up morning!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front surging south through the KCBD viewing area is generating strong winds and low wind chills. If you will be in the wind this morning, dress for it. This afternoon will be much cooler, but the wind will be diminishing. Here’s what’s ahead today and this weekend.
Expect a cloudy, windy, and cold morning. There may be patchy drizzle. Temperatures fell back into the 20s and 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s.
Anticipate diminishing winds through the day and decreasing cloudiness this afternoon. By late afternoon, if not sooner, Lubbock will have light winds and a mostly sunny sky.
The afternoon will be much cooler than yesterday. All but a few locations had highs in the 80s Thursday. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s will be common this afternoon. Not too bad once the sun returns and the wind drops off.
Winds will remain light tonight, but the cloud cover will return. Lows will range from the mid-30s to the low 40s.
A slight chance of rain, perhaps a thundershower, remains in my Saturday forecast. The chance of measurable rainfall for Lubbock will be slim, with a slightly greater chance over the southeastern viewing area.
No Burn weather conditions return to West Texas and eastern New Mexico tomorrow afternoon. Winds will increase into the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts near 40 mph. Temperatures will climb into the 70s. The day will be mostly cloudy, with an overcast sky through morning and breaks in the cloud cover increasing through the afternoon.
Winds will not be as strong Sunday, which will be mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s.
Our next chance of rain, which is slim, is next week. You’ll find more on our weekend and next week in our forecast here on our Weather Page. You can also view the Extended and Hourly forecasts in our KCBD Weather App. Download it for free from your app/game store!
