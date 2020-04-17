Covenant School of Nursing holds first ever virtual graduation ceremony

“When you see a moment like this, it really makes you reflect on all of our societal changes that we’re kind of dealing with COVID-19,” said Walt Cathey, President of Covenant Health Operations and Shared Services in Lubbock, “Big moments like this, to be huge celebrations. I hope you still take time to celebrate those moments because it’s a big achievement for everybody, making it to this point in their lives and in their careers. But we also have to realize that we are dealing with some kind of uncertain times as well, and this is definitely one of those oddities that we’re all trying to live through in our life and figuring out what’s going to be the new norm, both in society and in health care.”