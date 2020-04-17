Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock has 34 new COVID-19 with an additional three deaths. The case count in Lubbock County is now at 401.
- Of those cases 272 are active and another 101 have recovered.
- Twenty-eight people have died and the Lubbock Health Department says most of those deaths are related to an outbreak in a Lubbock nursing home.
Mayor Dan Pope announced the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force.
- United Supermarket CEO Robert Taylor and City Councilman Steve Massengale will co-chair the group of 20 other community leaders.
- They will look at ways to safely re-open the Lubbock economy in the future.
A man is dead after a police chase ended in a shooting near the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
- Investigators say the suspect in a high-speed chase pinned a Department of Public Safety trooper against a car, forcing officers to open fire.
- The identity of the suspect has not been released.
President Donald Trump has released a three-phase guide to re-open the U.S. economy.
- Each phase lasts at least 14 days and gradually eases restrictions on businesses and gatherings.
- Governor’s will decide when it’s safe to implement the plan.
