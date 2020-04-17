Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Lubbock passes 400 mark in COVID cases, Suspect dead after high-speed chase, president releases guide to re-opening economy

By Michael Cantu | April 17, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated April 17 at 6:12 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock has 34 new COVID-19 with an additional three deaths. The case count in Lubbock County is now at 401.

  • Of those cases 272 are active and another 101 have recovered.
  • Twenty-eight people have died and the Lubbock Health Department says most of those deaths are related to an outbreak in a Lubbock nursing home.
Mayor Dan Pope announced the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force.

A man is dead after a police chase ended in a shooting near the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

President Donald Trump has released a three-phase guide to re-open the U.S. economy.

