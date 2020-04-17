KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shaadow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Shaadow (with two a’s) KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Shaadow is a 2-year-old terrier mix.
She is an athletic dog, so she’ll need a big back yard and an active family to play with. She is also up-to-date on her vaccines but has not been spayed.
Shaadow’s adoption fees for Friday, April 17, have been waived.
Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
