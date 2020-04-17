LISD to continue distance learning, meal distribution; graduation ceremony planned for seniors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott announced that Texas schools will remain closed through the school year on Friday.
Dr. Kathy Rollo, superintendent for the Lubbock Independent School District, says LISD thought this could be a possibility and now with the announcement, the school district is eager to keep virtual learning the number one priority through the rest of the school year.
“We will also continue with food service distribution as well as of the other services that we’ve been offering during this time,” Dr. Rollo said.
Rollo says she knows kids would rather be learning in a classroom rather than on the computer, but she want to make sure Lubbock students can continue their education and stay where they should be academically.
The district is also working to get Wifi hot spots from their inventory for students to use, allowing more students to have access to the internet, in addition to the connections offered in school parking lots.
For the first time, Dr. Rollo said that LISD is planning a graduation date for high school seniors this summer.
“We love our seniors and we want to have a graduation ceremony. In order to make sure that is safe, we are looking at postponing that until later in the summer. We should be able to announce a date on that in the near future.”
She says that virtual learning has been good so far. A survey of parents indicates they are doing well, and she’s proud of her faculty and staff.
“I’ve seen a lot of creativity and innovation come out of this. We are now a one-to-one device district overnight. It’s neat putting the tools in the hands of our teachers. They are definitely going to be much wiser on the other side of this and use technology to support instruction in creative ways.”
She says the school district is also trying to come up with a protocol for students to collect things that they might have left on campus like in a locker.
Parents can find more answers to questions on the school district’s website.
