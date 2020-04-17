Lubbock County schools respond to school year closing

“This afternoon, Governor Abbott stated that school facilities will remain closed for the remainder of the school year. We are disappointed that we will not be together this school year, but certainly understand his decision. The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority. Remote learning, food distribution, and other services will continue through the scheduled end of the school year. We will continue to communicate with our families regularly to provide updates. While the end of this school year will look different, we know we will finish strong. Thank you to all of our staff, students, and families for holding true to our mission of nurturing, developing, and inspiring every child, every day - in every possible way.”