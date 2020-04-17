Lubbock County schools respond to school year closing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott announced the closing of all Texas schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school on Friday, April 17.
Lubbock County schools have responded to the announcement made by Governor Abbott.
Lubbock ISD:
Lubbock ISD released a statement in regards to the closing.
“This afternoon, Governor Abbott stated that school facilities will remain closed for the remainder of the school year. We are disappointed that we will not be together this school year, but certainly understand his decision. The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority. Remote learning, food distribution, and other services will continue through the scheduled end of the school year. We will continue to communicate with our families regularly to provide updates. While the end of this school year will look different, we know we will finish strong. Thank you to all of our staff, students, and families for holding true to our mission of nurturing, developing, and inspiring every child, every day - in every possible way.”
Frenship ISD:
Frenship ISD announced all Frenship campuses will remain closed the remainder of the semester and online instruction will continue through May 21.
The full announcement from Frenship ISD can be seen below:
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.