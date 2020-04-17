Plainview’s Health Authority recommends use of face masks

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Sergio Lara, the Plainview-Hale County public health authority, has issued a recommendation, advising the public to wear cloth face coverings in public settings.
The face masks are recommended in places such as grocery stores and pharmacies, where it is difficult to maintain social distancing measures, according to a notice released by the City of Plainview.
“The virus can be spread even before an infected person shows symptoms,” Lara wrote in the notice. “Wearing a simple cloth face covering can help slow the spread of the virus by people who don’t even know they have it.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also recommended the use of cloth face masks while out in public. It is thought the masks can help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Face masks can be made at home from household items. Plainview has also posted an instruction guide on making face masks on its website.
The city also reiterates the need for social distancing measures such as staying six-feet away from other people and staying home and away from crowds.
“Do not purchase surgical masks or N95 respirators intended for medical use,” Lara added in the notice. “Keeping our healthcare workers safe is critically important because they are on the frontlines taking care of us.”
Click here for face masks instructions: FACE MASK INFORMATION
