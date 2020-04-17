Police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting

The Texas Anti-Gang Unit and the DPS helicopter were operating in the area of 1700 East Dartmouth Street when they noticed a stolen vehicle. TAG attempted to make a stop which led to the first pursuit. The vehicle came to a stop, and three suspects exited the vehicle, including Washington, at the intersection of East 10th Street and Ute Avenue. One suspect, 52-year-old Tabrick Johnson, was apprehended. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $21,000.