Police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department, the Department of Public Safety –Northwest Region and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office have identified the suspect in yesterday’s stolen vehicle pursuit.
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say 31-year-old Jasman Washington has been identified as the individual driving the stolen vehicle that led to a second pursuit with law enforcement shortly after 2 p.m. April 16. Washington has also been identified as a suspect in the original pursuit that began in the 1700 block of East Dartmouth Street.
The Texas Anti-Gang Unit and the DPS helicopter were operating in the area of 1700 East Dartmouth Street when they noticed a stolen vehicle. TAG attempted to make a stop which led to the first pursuit. The vehicle came to a stop, and three suspects exited the vehicle, including Washington, at the intersection of East 10th Street and Ute Avenue. One suspect, 52-year-old Tabrick Johnson, was apprehended. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $21,000.
During this time, an officer noticed Washington attempting to steal a different vehicle from a victim which led to a subsequent pursuit.
Area law enforcement attempted to force the vehicle to stop. Washington refused to stop and injured a DPS Trooper. Multiple shots were fired at Washington, and he was pronounced deceased on scene.
The DPS Trooper and an LPD Officer had minor non-life-threatening injuries.
