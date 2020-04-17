South Plains cities using technology to encourage citizen participation in public meetings

“I think what what we’ve learned from this is that people want to make it easier for people to view the meetings, they tend to do so,” Newsom said. “They can look at it on Facebook and be involved. We can put the agendas out there and they can understand how we stay to the agenda, how we how we stay the task and how we try to maintain the rules and have the open meetings and so forth. When we go back to normal, I think you’ll see that that everybody will have liked the access of the technology. It’ll allow people to become more involved in government, and be able to feel more comfortable in making their comments and that they’ll be more educated about what they’re commenting on.”