South Plains cities using technology to encourage citizen participation in public meetings

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A month after Governor Greg Abbott gave Texas cities greater ability to meet remotely, cities are learning and adapting to new ways of meeting while still giving the public access.
“The Governor allowed public meetings entities or those under the Texas Open Meetings Act to be able to use electronic media, either video conferencing or teleconferencing or such as that, to be able to do this,” Wolfforth City Manager Darrell Newsom said. “They put rules and parameters around it, so you had to scramble around and adapt the way you are doing things to the way the new rules applied.”
Governor Abbott has suspended provisions that require government officials and members of the public to be physically present at a specified meeting location. However, the following requirements are still in effect:
- Members of the public will be entitled to participate and address the governmental body during any telephonic or video conference meeting.
- To hold a telephonic or video conference meeting, a governmental body must post a written notice that gives the public a way to participate remotely, such as a toll-free dial-in number, and that includes an electronic copy of any agenda packet that officials will consider at the meeting.
- A governmental body must provide the public with access to a recording of any telephonic or video conference meeting.
Several cities have used Zoom to video conference and stream to city council meetings to social media. Officials from the City of Wolfforth and City of Idalou tell KCBD it’s allowed for greater interaction and attendance than at an in-person meeting.
“I think what what we’ve learned from this is that people want to make it easier for people to view the meetings, they tend to do so,” Newsom said. “They can look at it on Facebook and be involved. We can put the agendas out there and they can understand how we stay to the agenda, how we how we stay the task and how we try to maintain the rules and have the open meetings and so forth. When we go back to normal, I think you’ll see that that everybody will have liked the access of the technology. It’ll allow people to become more involved in government, and be able to feel more comfortable in making their comments and that they’ll be more educated about what they’re commenting on.”
While the City of Wolfforth has utilized technology such as Zoom in the past, Idalou is embarking on something new.
“It’s a learning experience right now for sure,” City Manager Suzette Williams said. “If they aren’t able to join us on Facebook, they can always call and email. City Hall is still open. The doors may be closed, but we’re still here.”
With this new way of meeting providing greater access to some citizens, leaders believe things will change at the local and state level.
“I think having citizens interaction is important,” Williams said. “If we’re able to meet citizens at their home this way, then this is something that Council needs to look at moving forward, once we’re able to meet in person, to continue doing.”
Newsom said his efforts have been around making the use of the technology safer. He believes security will be part of actions taken by the legislature when re-evaluating these laws in the future.
“I think [lawmakers will] adapt it to where it makes it easier to for it to be used, but used the right way,” Newsom said. “Everybody’s learned the both the difficulties and the security risks. I think that the legislature will take a good long, hard look at it next session to clean up the way it is now.”
