Texas UIL, TAPPS cancel spring sports

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Governor Greg Abbott's announcement that schools are out for the remainder of the school year, comes the cancelation of spring high school sports.
Texas University Interscholastic League (Texas UIL) and Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) both released statements Friday afternoon announcing the cancelation of their seasons.
Texas UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said, "Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue. Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
Texas UIL was originally hoping to salvage the season if schools were to resume. A couple weeks ago, the league extended their timeline of suspension of the season to the May 4th date Governor Abbott set for schools to be out.
In TAPPS statement, they thanked the seniors who will miss out on their final year of playing at the high school level.
"Thank you to our seniors who have worked hard for not only this Spring, but over the last four years," said Executive Director Bryan Bunselmeyer. "While we can no longer provide an avenue for your senior season to progress to its normal conclusion, we do wish to recognize you as you move to your next opportunities."
The next step for both TEXAS UIL and TAPPS is to focus on the start of the 2020-2021 sports calendar.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.