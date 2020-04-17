U.S. Attorney’s Office Files Enforcement Action Against Chiropractor Promoting Fake COVID-19 Treatment

“The subject in this case abused his position of trust for his own personal benefit by preying on customers’ basic human condition, fear, by selling a fictitious COVID-19 remedy. This case should serve as a strong deterrent for those considering taking part in similar fraud schemes,” said William Smarr, Special Agent in Charge of the United States Secret Service’s Dallas Field Office. “The Secret Service, along with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, and in partnership with our federal, state and local counterparts will continue to combat COVID-19 related fraud. As this pandemic evolves and federal funds are distributed to those suffering from economic losses, the Secret Service will continue to detect, investigate and arrest criminals who attempt to prey on vulnerable citizens and businesses.”