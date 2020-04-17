Warmer weekend expected after chilly Friday

The eastern areas will remain underneath a blanket of clouds most of the day. Some showers will also be possible from south to southeast of Lubbock Saturday afternoon. By Sunday morning it will be sunny over the region and a nice day will be instore for most of west Texas. With sun returning in the Lubbock area Saturday afternoon the afternoon temps will return to the low 70s. However, it will be a combination of the sun and gusty southwest winds that push the thermometer upward tomorrow. On Sunday, lower northwest wind speeds will join the sun and provide for a very nice day for all of the South Plains. Highs will return to the mid and upper 70s. Next week will feature normal temps in the 70s and maybe a few 80s and a slight chance of thunderstorms by Tuesday and Wednesday.