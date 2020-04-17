Website launched to help essential workers find child care

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Frontline Child Care Task Force has launched a website that helps essential workers find child care throughout the state.
The web portal features a map of licensed child care centers, licensed child care homes and registered child care homes to help essential workers find a facility that can work best for them. The partnership was with the Texas Workforce Commission, Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office, Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Texas Education Agency.
The task force also adds if there is a family member, relative or trusted neighbor that can care for someone’s child, that person or people should be used instead. That is one recommended way to follow state social distancing guidelines and help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it particularly difficult for parents who still have to work in essential jobs, but have young children and need child care,” Ed Serna, Texas Workforce Commission executive director, said. “With schools closed, finding an alternative on such short notice is very difficult. Texas needs these essential workers on the job, but they need the peace of mind of having a safe, regulated facility to take care of their children.”
The workforce commission has also set aside $200,000 in funding to help essential workers cover the cost of child care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Details on how to get that aid can be found through a web link here.
“To support this effort, we reached out to child care providers all over the state and have seen a tremendous response from those who are willing and able to step up and offer care for children whose family members are on the front lines during this COVID crisis," David Kostroun, deputy executive commissioner of Regulatory Services for HHSC, said. “Our goal is to make it easier for people in essential jobs to find safe, regulated child care operations they can rely on during this time.”
Find that child care map here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.