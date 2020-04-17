Yoakum County reports first COVID-19 case

YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Yoakum County Judge, Jim Barron, has reported the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 in an elderly rural person who is currently in a Lubbock hospital.
No other details were given on the person or the severity of their case.
The South Plains Public Health District is working to identify recent contacts with that patient. The district will also continue to monitor that person as the case progresses.
Those with any questions are encouraged to call the county at 806-456-7491.
With that case there is a total of 466 across the South Plains. The majority of the South Plains’ cases are in Lubbock County.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.