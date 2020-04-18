Cool night ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -High clouds will track across the South Plains Saturday night.
Dry weather is in the forecast for most of the viewing area.
It will be warmer overnight with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s across the South Plains.
Winds become west at 10 to 20 mph overnight.
A weak frontal boundary will track across the area Sunday.
This brings us more sunshine and warmer daytime highs in the middle to upper 70’s.
Northwest winds continue at 10 to 20 mph throughout the day tapering off towards sunset.
Lows drop into the 40’s again Sunday night under partly cloudy skies.
