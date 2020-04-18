A little windy Saturday, calm weather expected through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Usually when we talk about the dryline on a Spring day, we’re talking about the possibility of severe weather. Not today. So, that is going to mean our other type of Spring weather, some wind.
Thankfully, we won’t be seeing those 50-60mph gusts, and huge clouds of the South Plains red dirt. But we will see things dry out enough that fire danger could be elevated across the western South Plains with winds gusting around 30-40mph. This will also be one of those days, thanks to the winds and the dryline, that it will be warmer on the Caprock and closer to the State Line, then off the Caprock. So we should see a high around 73 in Lubbock, with communities like Denver City and Plains being just a few degrees warmer around 75 or so, and the places like Spur and Guthrie maybe being lucky to hit 70.
Winds will calm down with sunset, although might have an isolated gust or two rustle the trees. Next best chance of rain isn’t until Tuesday evening of next week, and it’s only a slight one right now. We’re watching it for maybe a rumble of thunder. But outside of today’s wind and that small rain chance Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, we’re looking at a pretty tranquil weather pattern for the next 7-10 days.
