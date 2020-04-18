A little windy Saturday, calm weather expected through the weekend

Thankfully, we won’t be seeing those 50-60mph gusts, and huge clouds of the South Plains red dirt. But we will see things dry out enough that fire danger could be elevated across the western South Plains with winds gusting around 30-40mph. This will also be one of those days, thanks to the winds and the dryline, that it will be warmer on the Caprock and closer to the State Line, then off the Caprock. So we should see a high around 73 in Lubbock, with communities like Denver City and Plains being just a few degrees warmer around 75 or so, and the places like Spur and Guthrie maybe being lucky to hit 70.