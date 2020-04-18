Lubbock Police investigating death of woman in west Lubbock

By Amber Stegall | April 18, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT - Updated April 18 at 7:16 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating what led the death of a 42-year-old woman early Saturday morning in west Lubbock, in the 2400 block of Quinton Avenue.

Lubbock Police officials say a neighbor at Ventura Flats Apartments called police around 3 a.m. and reported people arguing. Ventura Flats is near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Quaker Ave.

When officers arrived, they found the 42-year-old woman was dead.

The cause of the woman’s death is not known at this time and her name has not been released.

Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded and began a death investigation. The case remains under investigation.

