Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys can say cornerback and defensive end are their two biggest needs in the draft because those were their two biggest losses in free agency. Dallas is back in the first-round business with the 17th overall pick. The Cowboys sat out opening night a year ago after sending their first-rounder to Oakland in a 2018 midseason trade for receiver Amari Cooper. The possibilities for that pick could include Florida cornerback CJ Henderson and LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson.
DALLAS (AP) — Youth sports leagues are bracing for even bigger financial losses with no end in sight for the shutdown of activity because of the new coronavirus outbreak. Youth sports is a $25 billion U.S. industry and it is indeed on a tightrope in many ways at the moment. Communities with sprawling, empty fields and arenas are losing millions of dollars with lucrative tournaments canceled or postponed. Team sports participation dipped after the 2008 recession. So officials wonder what youth sports will look like when kids begin to return to fields and courts.
UNDATED (AP) — The WNBA draft went about as well as the Dallas Wings could have hoped after pushing toward the night for so long. The Wings had three of the top seven picks Friday. Team president Greg Bibb says this draft will be an important moment in the franchise's history. Dallas picked Oregon 6-foot-4 forward Satou Sabally second overall. Princeton guard and three-time Ivy League player of the year Bella Alarie was taken by the Wings with the fifth pick. They got 5-10 South Carolina point guard Tyasha Harris at No. 7.