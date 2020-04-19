Terrific weather expected through Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A very nice weather pattern is expected across West Texas tonight and Monday.
High clouds increase overnight.
It remains seasonably cool with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40’s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly sunny skies are expected Monday.
Temperatures may be a degree or two cooler with most areas in the middle to upper 70’s.
Winds become west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.
We might see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Tuesday night, mainly to our east.
A marginal risk for severe weather exists Tuesday and Tuesday night.
