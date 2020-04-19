Texas VFW 2466, Lubbock, initiates ‘Honoring the Sacrifice’ Art Contest for Students K-12

Provided by Texas VFW 2466
During times of war, less than 1% of Americans sacrifice by joining the Armed Forces to protect the country, its people and its freedoms.
This less than 1% carry with them the scars of that sacrifice. Today’s COVID-19 pandemic has caused us all to sacrifice. Americans are sacrificing some of their freedom to prevent further spread. And a very few are sacrificing their lives to treat the sick, to protect the most vulnerable and to find a cure. In honor of that sacrifice, the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466 and its Auxiliary have established a local art contest that calls for the creativity of our youth. The theme of the contest is “Honoring the Sacrifice.” The student should create art that captures the sacrifice in response to COVID-19.
Who is Eligible?
• Any student in grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12 who is enrolled in a public, private or parochial school or home-study program in a 100-mile radius of Lubbock, Texas.
• Maximum student age of 18 years old at time of entry.
• Applicant does not have to be related to a VFW or VFW
Auxiliary member to participate.
• Art and entry form must be received by the Lubbock VFW onor before June 29, 2020, 5:00 p.m.
• Winners to be announced at Lubbock's 4th of July parade(Fourth on Broadway).
• The first, second, and third place winners from each grade level K-5, 6-8 and 9-12 will receive monetary prizes.
What are the Submission Requirements?
• Two-dimensional art must be on canvas or paper. Watercolor,pencil, pastel, charcoal, tempera, crayon, acrylic, pen, ink, oil,marker or other media taught may be used.
• Do not frame two-dimensional pieces.
• The art should be no smaller than 8″ x 10″ but no larger than 18″ x 24″.
• Three dimensional art can be paper, papier-mâché, pottery,clay, metal work, fabric, etc.
• Pieces should be no larger than 18" in any direction.
• Art cannot be more than 5 lbs. in weight.
• Digital art, photography and jewelry are NOT ACCEPTED.
• Completed entry form and attach to back of entry.
Points of contact for the art contest:
VFW Post Commander Benny Guerrero — vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com
Auxiliary President Cathy Jones — cathyljones54@gmail.com