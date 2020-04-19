Texas VFW 2466, Lubbock, initiates ‘Honoring the Sacrifice’ Art Contest for Students K-12

This less than 1% carry with them the scars of that sacrifice. Today’s COVID-19 pandemic has caused us all to sacrifice. Americans are sacrificing some of their freedom to prevent further spread. And a very few are sacrificing their lives to treat the sick, to protect the most vulnerable and to find a cure. In honor of that sacrifice, the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466 and its Auxiliary have established a local art contest that calls for the creativity of our youth. The theme of the contest is “Honoring the Sacrifice.” The student should create art that captures the sacrifice in response to COVID-19.