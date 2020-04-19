Warm weather and sunshine to wrap up the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clouds held on for most of yesterday, and while that saved us from the winds, it also meant we didn’t warm up as much. Today, most of the South Plains will be able to see that sun nearly all day. And winds won’t be an issue, except across the southern communities, where places like Gail, Snyder, and Hermleigh might come in with some 30mph gusts. Later tonight, some isolated showers might roam into the Quitaque, Paducah, and Turkey areas. Temperatures will be close to either side of 80 for all the South Plains today. Next best rain chance still looks to be around Wednesday morning, but it doesn’t look significant at all.