Brian Ramsey takes over in Morton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Morton Indians new head football coach/AD Brian Ramsey is now in town and today is his first official day at work.
Ramsey was the head coach at Merkel last year and has been at Electra, Cross Plains & Ranger. He’s ready to take over the Indians pigskin program.
“Very excited, get to get out to West Texas and get a new start. My family is really excited. My ten year old is really excited about being an Indian.”
Morton is currently scheduled to play an outlaw six-man schedule, meaning they are not in a UIL District. I asked Coach Ramsey about the six-man/11-man pigskin plans.
“That’s a great question. I know we turned in 113. We’re looking at trying to do an outlaw six-man schedule next year. We’re going to look at possibly maybe trying to do an outlaw 11-man the next year, depending on the community. Then get ready to be thrown into a District the following year and get ready to play 11-man again.”
Congrats to Coach Ramsey and good luck at Morton.
