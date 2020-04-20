City to open third COVID test site at Walmart

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a Monday morning City of Lubbock news conference it was announced there would be a third COVID-19 testing site that will open up later this week at a Lubbock Walmart.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said on Friday the drive-through test site at the Walmart at 11415 Quaker Ave. will open. Pope added Covenant Health will do testing at its clinics and regional hospitals starting today.
The opening of the third comes as the city recorded an increase in total tests given, something around 45 percent.
Lubbock’s Health Department Director Katherine Wells also said the number of coronavirus cases are also starting to level off. And with the number leveling off, social distancing practices are still encouraged.
“With this in mind, we want the public to continue to stay at home,” Wells said. “This is working, we are seeing our numbers level off.”
Lubbock County reports a total of 430 total cases of coronavirus, with 291 active cases. Of those cases, 30 people are currently hospitalized.
Thirty-two deaths have been reported, and most of those are from nursing home residents inside Whisperwhoold Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
When it comes to testing, Pope said Lubbock County is testing at twice the rate than the rest of Texas. As of Sunday, 4,727 people were tested in Lubbock Couunty, which is a 45 percent increase since last week.
“Our positive rates are still a little bit lower than the rest of the state, as is our hospitalization rate,” Pope said.
Pope also said any people who think they cannot afford a coronavirus test should call the health department at 806-775-2933.
More details will also be released later this week on an online sign-up process to get tested at the upcoming Walmart site.
Also coming up this week is a Wednesday emergency city council meeting, and more specific information such as zip code data and race in patient case information.
The city is currently closely watching the number of people hospitalized, the number of active cases and the number of new cases on a daily basis.
“We see light at the end of the tunnel. We are still in the tunnel,” Pope said. “But that light is getting a bit brighter. We can recover and do so safely.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.