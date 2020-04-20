City to provide Monday coronavirus update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock and various city leaders will have a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Zoom.
During this news conference there will be information on the latest COVID-19 statistics in Lubbock County, how those with the Lubbock Fire Department respond to coronavirus-related issues and a comprehensive look at testing.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will stream that conference live on its website, Facebook and Youtube and provide updates throughout the news conference.
