Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, 11 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Lubbock County and four more people have died.
- Lubbock now has 291 active cases and 32 deaths; 30 people are currently in the hospital.
- Nursing home cases account for 212 cases.
- Get a detailed look at those numbers here: COVID-19: 11 new cases reported Sunday, 4 new deaths in Lubbock County
Texas will slowly begin lifting coronavirus restrictions this week.
- State parks will re-open today with some social distancing restrictions still in place, non-essential surgeries will be allowed on Wednesday.
- Starting Friday, retail-to-go business will be allowed to bring orders straight to customers.
- Read more here: State of Texas provides guidance for reopening retail businesses
A San Marco police officer is dead after he was shot in the line of duty.
- Officers responded to a domestic violence call Saturday night where they were ambushed by a man who fired on them with a rifle.
- Officer Justin Putnman, 31, was killed.
- Two other officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
- Read more here: Man ambushed 3 Texas officers in his home, killing 1
Two more officers are recovering after they were shot during a bus hijacking near Dallas.
- That happened in Richardson on Sunday.
- A gunman forced a bus driver to drive, while he shot at police.
- Read more on that here: Police kill gunman who hijacked Dallas-area bus
