11 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lubbock, Texas to begin re-opening process, San Marcos officer dead after shooting

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief
By Michael Cantu | April 20, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 6:16 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, 11 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Lubbock County and four more people have died.

Texas will slowly begin lifting coronavirus restrictions this week.

A San Marco police officer is dead after he was shot in the line of duty.

  • Officers responded to a domestic violence call Saturday night where they were ambushed by a man who fired on them with a rifle.
  • Officer Justin Putnman, 31, was killed.
  • Two other officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
  • Read more here: Man ambushed 3 Texas officers in his home, killing 1

Two more officers are recovering after they were shot during a bus hijacking near Dallas.

