If you liked your weekend weather...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Morning clouds, some afternoon sunshine. Morning chill, then afternoon warmth. Repeat. Then our next chance of rain and storms. That and much more in today's weather story.
Low clouds blanket much of the KCBD viewing area this morning. Areas of fog and drizzle are possible through the morning.
Sunshine will return this afternoon, though the amount will vary across the viewing area. Anticipated mostly skies in the western viewing area but cloudy skies over the east. I expect a partly sunny sky in the Lubbock area.
Winds will remain light today and tonight.
Temperatures will climb from the 40s and 50s this morning into the 70s and 80s this afternoon. In the far southwestern KCBD viewing area temperatures will peak in the low to mid-80s while in the far northeastern viewing area in the low to mid-70s.
Repeat the morning clouds and fog tomorrow, then increasing afternoon sunshine.
A slight chance of storms/rain returns tomorrow afternoon. The areas most likely to experience storms, and rain, are the northern and eastern viewing areas. The chance of a storm or rain near Lubbock is low. At this time, I do not expect storms in the southwestern viewing area.
Winds will be light early tomorrow then somewhat breezy during the afternoon. However, strong gusts will be possible near any storms.
Temperatures will peak a little above today’s reading.
An elevated wildfire danger may develop Tuesday afternoon. Avoid outdoor activities which involve open flames (a fire in a grill in good condition is okay) or might generate sparks.
Another chance of rain is in my forecast for late-week. You'll find more on our rain chances this week and this weekend in our forecast here on our Weather Page. You can also view the Extended and Hourly forecasts in our KCBD Weather App. Download it for free from your app/game store!
Lubbock's high yesterday was 79°, three degrees above the average high for the date. The April 19 record high is 92° (1961, 1987, and 2001).
Lubbock’s April 20 average low is 47° and the high 77°. The record low is 30° (1933) and the record high 93° (1925).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:23 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:09 AM CDT.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.