KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mamame

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mamame, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Mamame is a 2-year-old white and brown pit mix who has been with LAS for seven weeks.
She is energetic and wants all the attention, so it might be best if she is an only-dog. She is also up-to-date on her vaccines and is spayed.
Mamame’s adoption fees for Monday, April 20, have been waived.
Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
