Lubbock Fire Rescue explains their COVID-19 protective equipment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson spoke at Monday’s live news conference, hosted by the City of Lubbock, discussing what the department is doing to help flatten the curve and to protect the public and first responders from COVID-19.
“Our goal during emergency medical calls is to only expose the amount of personnel necessary to provide appropriate emergency medical care,” Fogerson said.
He says the response begins with EMS dispatch - going through a list of COVID-related questions. That information is the passed onto first responders.
“When we respond to these medical calls, we’re using a one-in three-out approach, front porch assessments and social distancing, to limit exposure. And of course, we use full PPE or personal protective equipment on all medical calls, and every fire call as well.”
LFR is using SCBA, or self-contained breathing apparatus, full face-piece masks with filter cartridges, which provides the highest level of respiratory protection for the first responders. These are also reuseable.
The SCBA is disinfected after every call and are able to be used over and over, which saves masks for hospitals and nursing homes.
“We also use gowns, coveralls, and of course gloves on every call. Even on fire calls, we’re using social distancing. We assume that everyone we come in contact with may be infected. That keeps us from being exposed to the disease and maybe getting infected and then passing it on as asymptomatic people,” he said.
Lubbock Fire Rescue enhanced the refresher training for infection control in February to be COVID specific, he said. They train constantly on their infection control program, because they run into pathogens through the course of daily business all the time.
"So the techniques that we’re using are not new to us and the concepts - we train on those on a daily basis, really. We also have an internal website that keeps our personnel up to date on all the changes that have happened throughout this emergency. And it also keeps them up to date on the emerging best practices as it relates to COVID across the country."
Chief Fogerson said more than a month ago, they instituted a no-visitors policy at all fire stations.
"That one really hurt us because we like to be a connected Fire Department, we like to be connected to our community. And part of that is letting people come in with their families, to the fire station, look at fire trucks and learn a little bit about fire safety. We’ve temporarily halted that and we can’t wait to get it started back up when all this is over."
To also keep the firefighters safe, they are doing temperature checks and symptom questionnaires at each station for their personnel three times every shift.
“So when our personnel show up to work, their temperature’s taken and they go through a questionnaire that talks about or asked about symptoms they might be having and if they have a fever or if they feel like through the questionnaire that they may have been exposed or that they may begin to feel symptoms and we go ahead and send them home right then.”
The LFR also has an enhanced cleaning schedule at the fire stations.
"All high-touched surfaces in the station are cleaned several times a shift with an approved germicidal and we are also fumigating the interior of our fire trucks after every call, especially when we think we may have been in contact with someone infected and that keeps us from bringing it back to the station."
Chief Fogerson said LFR is in constant collaboration with fire and EMS services around the country to make sure they’re aware of best practices and little tricks and methods that others are learning in their response.
LFR is sharing equipment with the Lubbock Police Department and is training them on how to use it.
