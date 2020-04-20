NOW HIRING! Workforce Solutions of the South Plains releases list of places hiring now

April 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 4:00 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Listed below are current job openings in the South Plains Area, provided by Workforce Solutions of the South Plains.

In response to COVID-19, Jobs Now 2020 gives an accurate and current list of Employers that are hiring NOW in the South Plains.

Employers needing immediate hires should contact: (806) 765-5038

For the job listings below and more job postings across the state of Texas visit: www.workintexas.com/

Lubbock Area

City of Lubbock - Click on link: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lubbock

Lubbock County - Click on link: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colubbocktx

United Family - Click on link: https://unitedsm.taleo.net/careersection/2/moresearch.ftl

AutoZone- Click on link: https://careers.autozone.com/jobs?location=Lubbock,%20TX,%20United%20States&woe=7&stretch=10&stretchUnit=MILES&page=1

Tractor Supply- Click on link: https://tractorsupply.jobs/

Home Depot- Click on link: https://careers.homedepot.com/

Lowe’s- Click on link: https://www.lowes.com/

Walmart - Click on link: https://careers.walmart.com/

Sam’s Club- Click on link: https://careers.walmart.com/results?q=&page=1&sort=rank&jobCity=Lubbock&jobState=TX&jobBrand=0000015a-624c-d7d3-afff-76ec4e230000&expand=department,brand,type,rate&jobCareerArea=all

Dollar General - Click on link: https://jobs-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1

BRAUM’S - Click on link: https://careers-braums.icims.com/jobs/6322/shift-supervisor---4220-college/job

AT&T Corp - Click on link: https://www.att.jobs/job/lubbock/customer-support-specialist/117/15849560

VXI Global Solutions - Click on link: https://careers.vxi.com/detail?id=4410&md=0.4804961801009835

Rescare Inc. - Click on link: http://ipc.us/t/5319B36F326543A1

Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) Click on link: https://www.tdcj.texas.gov/

MCLANE COMPANY INC - Click on link: http://www.mclaneco.com

GREYWATER HOLDINGS - Environmental Technician Send Resume Via Email lifeistooshort1110@gmail.com

TYLER CORPORATION - Click on link: https://www.tylertech.com/

Sysco - Click on link: https://www.sysco.com

Drill Pier – Field Laborer - Call to schedule interview Phone ((806) 790-3082

CHEP Services – CDL Driver - Click on link: https://www.indeed.com/job/yard-hostler-position-cdl-required-backup-forklift-driver-b83270c77ac369b4

Daley Superior - CDL Driver - Call (806) 744-2592 to schedule interview

Germblast - Field Service Technician Apply in person at 1414 Ave J # 2

OUTREACH HEALTH SERVICES - Caregiver - Call Becca Cruz at 806-794-3796 to schedule interview.

STARCARE - Click on link: http://www.starcarelubbock.org

TCI Coating – Paint Filler/Maker - Apply in Person 4501 Bradley Street

Brownfield

Terry County Cemetery- Brownfield - Apply in person

GUAR Resources – Plant Operator, Brownfield Apply in Person 807 N 5th Street, Brownfield

Autozone – Brownfield Click on link: https://careers.autozone.com/jobs/USA3503S164P?lang=en-us&previousLocale=en-US

Levelland

City of Levelland - Click on link: https://www.levellandtexas.org

ALLSUPS CONVENIENCE STORES – Cashier/Clerk Levelland - Apply in Person 212 S. COLLEGE AVE, LEVELLAND

Domino’s Pizza – Levelland - Click on link: https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers/job-listing/delivery-driver-06895----409-e-hwy-114/levelland-tx/922BR

Muleshoe

UNITED SUPERMARKETS- Muleshoe - Click on link: https://unitedsm.taleo.net/careersection/2/moresearch.ftl

COYOTE LAKE FEEDYARD – Muleshoe - Apply through workintexas.com

Plainview

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE – Plainview - Click on link: https://www.cdiheadstart.org/jobs/jobs.aspx?prgid=314&prgname=Wintergarden/Panhandle/NM/NV

AZTECA MILLING - Production/General Labor-Plainview - Call Workforce Solutions/Plainview 806-293-8566 for application

TEXAS WORKFORCE COMMISSION - Workforce Dev Spec I-Plainview - Submit a State of Texas Application for Employment electronically through www.WorkInTexas.com

AARON’S SALES INC – PLAINVIEW - Apply in person to complete application

