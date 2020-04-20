Plainview PD: Person ejected from vehicle in rollover Saturday suspected of driving drunk

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview Police say a driver who was ejected from the vehicle in a rollover Saturday afternoon was suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol.
According to the incident report, police say the crash occurred in the 1600 block of North Date. The call came in just before 3 p.m., Saturday.
Plainview PD says after a one vehicle rollover, a male driver was ejected and taken by air to Lubbock.
According to Police, he was suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. His current status is not known.
