UMC Treats COVID-19 Patients with Plasma Therapy: First of Its Kind on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Staff at UMC are patiently waiting and hoping for the best, following a first of its kind treatment here on the South Plains in the battle against COVID-19.
Over the weekend, three patients received ‘COVID Convalescent Plasma Therapy’, with the goal of boosting their immune systems to fight the virus.
While this plasma donation therapy has been used in other medical situations before, its still relatively new in the fight against COVID-19. In fact, not just anyone who receives a diagnosis can receive this therapy. Its designed for a specific type of patient in conjunction with their ongoing treatment.
“This treatment attempts to jump start the immune system of really severely ill patients who are working through their health battle with COVID-19,” said Amanda Tijerina, Director of UMC’s Clinical Laboratory. She says bringing the therapy to UMC was the culmination of the collaboration between Texas Tech Health Sciences Center faculty and providers, UMC, South Texas Blood and Tissue Center and the Mayo Clinic.
“It’s been used with other disease states, but what it does is essentially, blood plasma from a recovering COVID person is collected and then it is, because they’ve been able to survive a disease that contains those antibodies, they’ve survived COVID-19 they develop antibodies which help them fight off the COVID-19. So, it should be some strong plasma. And so, we transplant, we essentially transplant, or collect plasma to transfer into severely ill patients in our hospital,” said Tijerina.
But, she says this therapy is not just for anyone who receives a diagnosis. In fact, the FDA has placed very specific guidelines on who can receive treatment. So, doctors have to look at multiple factors, as seen here.
“We want this to work in conjunction with everything else that they are having. So, that includes other therapies that they’re having, other procedures, medications, we want it all to work together,” said Tijerina.
However, she says UMC will not just be on the receiving end of this treatment. In fact, she says their goal is to help provide a solution for other COVID-19 patients across the country. So, she says they’ve partnered up with South Texas Blood and Tissue for a screening qualifying and donation process down the road for those who have fought the process and won, “Once they have a set number of qualified donors, South Texas Blood and Tissue is going to come up here and do a plasma collection on those qualified donors.”
She says while the past several weeks have been difficult, she knows one thing is certain, “We are still here for the patient, we’re still here for each other and we’re going to continue to do what we need to do to support our community.”
