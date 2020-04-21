American Cancer Society donates use of Hope Lodge for UMC employees working on frontlines of COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a news release today, the American Cancer Society announced their steps to healthcare employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
Since 2010, The American Cancer Society’s ‘Hope Lodge’ has been a place where cancer patients receiving treatment and their caregivers could stay, but now due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization had to temporarily suspend that program. But instead of closing their doors, they decided to help their community out and neighbors by allowing health care workers at University Medical Center to stay here during the pandemic.
"Whenever the COVID-19, the coronavirus situation hit, it became very apparent that we were going to have to close our Hope Lodge facilities nationwide,” said Mark Beutlear, Director of Communications for the American Cancer Society, “Heartbreaking decision because people. That's what we're in the business for is to take care of our, our cancer patients who rely on us but for their own safety. It became necessary to temporarily close those facilities."
The facility was vacant and not being used. The American Cancer Society wanted to give back to the community, so they decided to keep their doors open and use the facility in a different way. "That was one of the things that seemed the most logical that we could do was to open those facilities to health care workers who are out there fighting the fighting the COVID-19 pandemic give them a place to rest in between shifts," said Beutlear. University Medical Center says they're proud of their partnership with the American Cancer Society, something that goes back years. "They have been a huge supporter of many of our patients and our patients, families and to see them step up in this different time of crisis, to really assist not our patients but our staff has just been overwhelming and very much appreciated by UMC," said Phillip Waldman, Executive Vice President, operations at UMC.
The hope lodge will be available for UMC and Texas Tech Health Sciences Center employees.
“Our employees are excited, they’re very much appreciative of Hope Lodge, extend this their facilities over to us,” said Waldman, “Overall has been just overwhelmingly positive and all the feedback that we’ve received has been very appreciative of this.”
The American Cancer Society says they also had to temporarily suspend their ‘road to recovery’ program, but they are still offering help to cancer patients.
“We have a 24-hour hotline or helpline, even during this COVID pandemic,” said Beutlear, “We have the road to recovery program which will drive people to and from treatment, which is also free of charge. We do vouchers for free wigs. Makeup Tips. Hope Lodge is one of the most popular services that we provide, and it is all free of charge, as, as a service to patients when they need this most.”
“The bottom line is cancer hasn’t stopped, neither have we,” said Beutlear.
