American Cancer Society donates use of Hope Lodge for UMC employees working on frontlines of COVID-19 pandemic

The facility was vacant and not being used. The American Cancer Society wanted to give back to the community, so they decided to keep their doors open and use the facility in a different way. "That was one of the things that seemed the most logical that we could do was to open those facilities to health care workers who are out there fighting the fighting the COVID-19 pandemic give them a place to rest in between shifts," said Beutlear. University Medical Center says they're proud of their partnership with the American Cancer Society, something that goes back years. "They have been a huge supporter of many of our patients and our patients, families and to see them step up in this different time of crisis, to really assist not our patients but our staff has just been overwhelming and very much appreciated by UMC," said Phillip Waldman, Executive Vice President, operations at UMC.