American Cancer Society opens Hope Lodge Lubbock to COVID-19 health care workers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While many health systems are now turning to community partners for support, the American Cancer Society steps in to offer respite for health care employees seeking the comforts of home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every year, the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge facility in Lubbock offers free, temporary housing for cancer patients and their caregivers while they travel far from home for treatment.
In late March, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the American Cancer Society to temporarily suspend its program.
With the recently heartbreaking decision to temporarily suspend the Hope Lodge program, it meant the American Cancer Society now has rooms to provide temporary respite for UMC Health Systems health care workers during the crisis.
“Simply put, we did not want to make the decision to close our doors to Hope Lodge,” said Jeff Fehlis, Executive Vice President of the American Cancer Society. “But protecting the health of our Hope Lodge guests is our top priority and we could not guarantee their safety as the Coronavirus continued to spread rapidly across our country.”
The American Cancer Society continues to be available, no matter what time it is, to provide accurate, up to date COVID-19 information and valuable resources for patients, caregivers, families and health care providers through their toll-free number, 1.800.227.2345, and cancer.org.
